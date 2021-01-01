iPad 7th Generation Case 102 Inch 2019Auto WakeSleep Magnetic Smart Tablet Case with Pencil Holder Stand Three Layer Rugged Heavy Duty Protective.

Best Quality Guranteed. [Model Fits]: Designed exclusively for iPad 10.2 inch (iPad 7th Generation 2019 Release). Compatible Model: A2197, A2198, A2200. NOT compatible with other iPad models. Please check the back bottom of your iPad to confirm the model. Please note: this iPad tablet case doesn't have the built-in Screen Protector. [Smart Auto Sleep/Wake]: The magnetic smart cover for ipad 10.2 supports automatic sleep/wake function with easily snap on and off the case and helps extend your iPad battery life. [Stand Function]: The detachable magnetic tri-fold front cover can be folded as a stand to prop your iPad up in two standing positions for movie-viewing, typing or reading. [Pencil Holder] Designed with a pencil holder, you will always avoid the trouble finding your pen. (Pencil is not included.) [Superb Protection]: the ipad 7 gen case combines 3-layer total front-and-back protection, quality magnetic PU leather front cover, sturdy hard