iPad 7 8 102 3D Cute Butterfly Case for Kids Light Weight EVA Stand Shockproof Rugged Heavy Duty Kids Friendly iPad Cover for Kids iPad 102 iPad.

Best Quality Guranteed. This item compatible with model: iPad 7 10.2 inch (2019 Release A2200A2198A2232) Apple iPad 7th Gen, Apple iPad (7th generation) , The model is on the back of your Ipad. Please confirm the model of your Ipad before purchasing. Material: Made with durable heavy duty EVA foam. Light weight, wear-resistant, shockproof, environmentally friendly, non-toxic, non-slip and strong grip. Provides double-layer 360-degree body protection while maintaining lightness. The thicker four corners protect the iPad and no longer worry about your baby accidentally falling off the iPad. The unique butterfly wings designed as a stand: the butterfly's wings are adjustable stand that allows the baby to watch videos and learn, keeping the baby at a suitable distance and protecting the eyes. At the same time, the wings can be folded, which saves space and is easy to carry. Full body protector EVA foam. The EVA d