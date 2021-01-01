iPad 6th Generation Case, Three Layer Drop Protection Rugged Case with Smart Cover Auto Sleep/ Wake & Stand Feature for iPad 9.7 inch 5th/ 6th.

Best Quality Guranteed. Accurate Compatibility: ONLY compatible with iPad 5th/6th Generation (2017/2018) [Model: A1822, A1823, A1893, A1954] , will NOT fit other models. Auto Sleep and Wake: Magnetic smart cover supports automatic sleep/wake function, which gives extra protection for your iPad and helps to extend your iPads battery life. Multi-functional Front Cover: The detachable magnetic tri-fold top flip cover can support your iPad in two standing position for movie-viewing and typing. [No Screen Protector Included] Material Structure: Made of nice top magnetic PU cover, durable hard polycarbonate lining and soft TPU back cover, this iPad 9.7 case provides full body protection against accidental shock, drop, bump or scratch. Precise Cut Out: Precise cut out allow easy access to all ports, sensors, speakers, cameras. All the products have been tested to fit the tablet perfectly.