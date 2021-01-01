From brotherwise games
iPad 2 iPad 3 iPad 4 Case MultiAngle Viewing Stand Leather Folio Smart Cover with Pocket Auto Wake UpSleep for iPad 234 A1395 A1396 A1397 A1403.
Advertisement
Specially designed for Apple iPad 2,iPad 3 an iPad 4 -including the following Models: A1395, A1396, A1397, A1403, A1416, A1430, A1458, A1460 Auto wake up and put your iPad to sleep specifically designed with a large front pocket Made from durable high quality synthetic leather - Perfectly protects the device against damage and scratches Full accesses to all features and ports