iPad 2 Case iPad 3 Case iPad 4 Case iPad 234 97 inch Case PU Leather Folio Adjustable Stand Auto WakeSleep Smart Wallet Case for Apple iPad 2nd.

Smart cover ONLY fit for iPad 2 (Model A1395, A1396, A1397), iPad 3rd generation (Model A1416, A1430, A1403), iPad 4th generation (Model A1458, A1459, A1460) ; DO NOT compatible with iPad 1st Gen, New iPad 2017, iPad Pro, iPad Air or other tablet models. Build in magnets ensure the auto sleep/wake function engages quickly every time. It helps extend your iPads battery life. The iPad 9.7 case provides multiple slots able to set up multiple horizontal stand angles for watching movie or typing. Interior card slots are designed for you to carry your business cards / bank cards / SD digital card / SM card. Wallet pocket provides to carry some notes or bucks while on the go. Cut outs allow access to Charge Port and Speakers. Headphones Jack and Volume can be accessed while in case. Designed with a smart holder for stylus/pen (stylus included)