iPad 10.2 Case 2020 iPad 8th Generation Case / 2019 iPad 7th Generation Case, Rugged Heavy Duty Shockproof Rotatable Kickstand Protective Cover for.

Best Quality Guranteed. Heavy duty protective case for Apple 2019 iPad 10.2' 7th Generation ONLY (Model Number: A2197 A2200 A2198), Not compatible with any other iPad models. Please check back bottom of your iPad to find the model number 360 degree rotatable kickstand offers optimum position for typing or viewing; Ergonomic and comfortable back handle allows you to grip your tablet securely and steadily with one hand, worry-free from dropping it Adjustable and removable shoulder strap provides you ultimate convenience for carrying around; You can even mount it to car headrest for back seat hand-free viewing, ideal for working, studying and travelling Advanced 3 in 1 construction with premium PC and shock-absorbing TPU material offers comprehensive protection for your iPad, efficiently prevents it from accidental drop, shock, skid and scratch Built-in Pencil holder design makes it convenient for keeping your Apple Pencil (1st Generation) at hand; Pr