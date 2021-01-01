iPad 2 3 4 Vintage Brown BOOK Type Leather Case Flip Cover, Miniko(TM) Modern Slim Book Style Case for iPad 2 3 4 Premium PU Leather Smart Case.

Compatible: Apple iPad 2 3 4, Modern unique design, classic retro ancient book style. Specially designed for Apple iPad 2/3/4 (the 2nd, 3rd, 4th Generation 9.7-Inch iPad), including the following Models: A1395, A1396, A1397, A1403, A1416, A1430, A1458, A1459, A1460, NOT WORKING WITH OTHER 9.7-INCH IPAD. Please check your ipad model number (printed on the back of your ipad ) before placing an order, thank you. Made from high grade PU leather + Inner superfine fiber, so good hand-feelings waterproof, slip proof, dirt proof and scratch resistant, easy to clean and durable Auto Sleep/Wake: Built-in smart magnet to control the sleep/wake function as well as keeping the cover closed. Hands-Free Stand Design: High stand stability, adjust different angles as you like, remain comfortable for multi-viewing angles when you watch video. All features are accessible. GIVE AN AMAZING LOOK TO YOUR IPAD with this case, typing position and multiple viewing angles with anti-slip rubber