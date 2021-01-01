iPad 2 3 4 Case (Old Model) - Ultra Slim Lightweight Stand Case with Translucent Frosted Back Smart Cover for Apple iPad 2/iPad 3 /iPad 4 -Rosegold

Best Quality Guranteed. Smart cover case for old models Apple iPad 2 /3 /4 (the 2nd, 3rd, 4th Generation 9.7-Inch iPad Released before 2013, model: A1460, A1459, A1458, A1416, A1430, A1403, A1397, A1396, A1395), NOT for other later iPad such as iPad Mini, iPad Air, iPad Pro, 2018/2017 iPad 9.7 inch. Please check back bottom of your iPad to find the model number Ultra slim and lightweight hard back design adds minimal bulk while offers your device great protection The translucent frosted back cover allows you to see the Apple icon through your favorite color, while protects your device against fingerprints and scratches Classic and professional design; Full access to all features (Cameras, Speaker, Ports and Buttons) Support auto Sleep/Wake feature; Magnet secures the case closure, easy snap on and off