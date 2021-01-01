From powers fasteners
iPad 102 Case2020 iPad 8th Generation Case 2019 iPad 7th Generation Case Ultra Lightweight Slim Protective Soft Back Cover Smart Trifold Stand Auto.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. [Tailor-making] Designed only for 2019 10.2 inch iPad 7th gen (A2197 / A2198 / A2200). NOT compatible with any other iPad models. [Soft TPU Back] Soft back cover make it easier to install and remove against scratches, shocks, drops than other hard back shell. [Adjustable Angles] Tri-fold front cover features dual standing modes for viewing and keyboard typing. [Precise Cutouts] Full access to all controls and features(Cameras, Speaker, Ports and Buttons).Support Auto sleep/wake function. [Ultra Lightweight] Slim and lightweight design won't add a lot of bulk to your iPad, convenient to carry it go everywhere. Lifetime warranty!