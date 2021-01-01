From bonaok

iPad 102 Case2020 iPad 8th Generation Case 2019 iPad 7th Generation Case Ultra Lightweight Slim Protective Soft Back Cover Smart Trifold Stand Auto.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. [Tailor-making] Designed only for 2019 10.2 inch iPad 7th gen (A2197 / A2198 / A2200). NOT compatible with any other iPad models. [Soft TPU Back] Soft back cover make it easier to install and remove against scratches, shocks, drops than other hard back shell. [Adjustable Angles] Tri-fold front cover features dual standing modes for viewing and keyboard typing. [Precise Cutouts] Full access to all controls and features(Cameras, Speaker, Ports and Buttons).Support Auto sleep/wake function. [Ultra Lightweight] Slim and lightweight design won't add a lot of bulk to your iPad, convenient to carry it go everywhere. Lifetime warranty!

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com