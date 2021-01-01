From rage fab
IP8720 Wireless Printer AirPrint and Cloud Compatible Black
Advertisement
Don't get stuck in an 8 inches x 10 inches world; Print your favorite photos up to 13 inches x 19 inches With a 6 color ink system including gray ink and 9600 x 2400 maximum color dots per inch, the results are incredible quality and amazing detail in your black & white and color photos. Noise Level: Approx. 43.5 dB(A) Print wirelessly from any Wi Fi enabled computer around the house; Ink droplet size: 1, 2 and 5 NOTE: Kindly refer to the user manual provided as a PDF manual in the product description section Ink Compatibility: PGI 250 Pigment Black XL, CLI 251 Cyan XL, CLI 251 Magenta XL, CLI 251 Yellow XL, CLI 251 Gray XL, CLI 251 Black XL, PGI 250 Pigment Black, CLI 251 Cyan, CLI 251 Magenta, CLI 251 Yellow, CLI 251 Gray, CLI 251 Black