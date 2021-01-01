From vito
IP Phone SIP-T21P E2 2-PACK Up to 2 SIP accounts, Two-port 10/100M Ethernet Switch, HD Voice + 2-UNITS Power Supply PS5V600US Output: 5V/600mA
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. s new SIP-T21P-E2 takes entry-level IP phones to a level never achieved before. Making full-use of high-quality materials, plus an extra-large 132x64-pixel graphical LCD with backlight showing a clear 5-line data display, it offers a smoother user experience, much more visual information at a glance, plus HD Voice characteristics. Dual 10/100 Mbps network ports with integrated PoE are ideal for extended network use. The T21P E2 supports two VoIP accounts, simple, flexible and secure installation options, plus support for IPv6, Open VPN and a redundancy server. power supply for use with the SIP-T21(P), SIP-T19(P), SIP-T23(p), W52P, W52H, SIP-T23G, SIP-T40P // Output:5V/600mA