Iolite 4-Inch Reflector LED Trim by Nora Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (NIO-4RNDC30XBW)

The Iolite 4-Inch Reflector LED Trim from Nora Lighting uses refined processes to create a neat piece underlined by its energy efficiency. Its geometric trim is constructed in die-cast aluminum, a material that dissipates heat and further enhances the longevity of the 50,000-hour rated life of the piece. The 14-watt LED of the piece produces a clean 800 lumens and has a CRI of 96. Its deep cone construction and its included 60-, 38-, and 25-degree optics help provide flood, narrow flood, and spotlighting, respectively. Large enough to do it right, small enough to care. That's the philosophy of Nora Lighting who, since 1989, have been committed to energy-efficient lighting options for a variety of commercial and residential spaces. A variety of lighting options, including recessed and track lights, pendants, wall scones, undercabinet lights, and emergency exit lighting, among others, keep Nora Lighting in high demand for the latest in eco-friendly and modern designs. Their most recent line of LED products have set the bar for other commercial and residential lighting companies catering to the modern consumer. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Black/ White