From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Iola Multi 8 ft. x 11 ft. Area Rug
Advertisement
Digitized lines cast in a multi pigmented palette enliven the contemporary canvas of Mohawk's Iola Area Rug. The rich color wheel features a modern mélange of vibrant shades, including heavier hues of gunmetal grey, onyx black, deep admiral blue, golden mustard, celery green, aqua lagoon and ginger spice, beautifully balanced with neutral tints of oyster, oat and dark linen. Designed with Mohawk's exclusive EverStrand recycled polyester yarn, the styles of the Metropolitan Collection offer a sumptuous softness, superior stain resistance and dependable durability. traditional and chic that will work well with any decor. With a 100% polyester design, it will bring ultimate style and underfoot comfort to your room.