Canarm IOL256 Tay Single Light 13" High Outdoor Wall Sconce Oil Rubbed Bronze Outdoor Lighting Wall Sconces
Canarm IOL256 Tay Single Light 13" High Outdoor Wall Sconce FeaturesCrafted from stainless steel and diecast aluminumIncludes glass diffusers on top and bottomRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbCapable of being dimmed when used with incandescent bulbsCSA rated for damp locationsDimensionsHeight: 13"Width: 4-1/4"Depth: 5"Extension: 5"Product Weight: 1.4 lbsBackplate Height: 4-1/4"Backplate Width: 4-1/4"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Oil Rubbed Bronze