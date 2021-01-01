From vovov
IOGEAR Silver GUC3C4HP Dock Pro 60 USB-C 4K Station with Game+ Mode
Dock a laptop, tablet, Android phone or Nintendo Switch via a single USB-C port Dock and work on a Samsung Galaxy Note tablet via Samsung DeX mode with a keyboard, mouse & monitor Connect an HDMI display/TV to view content up to 4K UltraHD Use as a portable Nintendo Switch dock while traveling Charge the host device with up to 60W of power delivery pass-through Compatible with Samsung DeX and Android 8.1+ Features 2x USB-A ports for connecting additional peripherals Works with Thunderbolt 3-compatible devices No software required