IOGEAR Dock Pro 100 USB-C 4K Ultra-Slim Station (GUD3C02B)
Stylish, ultra-slim docking station Instantly dock up to 8 devices including: 3 x USB 3. 0 (USB-A) with 1 x BC 1. 2 quick charge port built-in memory card readers (SD/MMC/Micro SD) simultaneously reads both card ports 3. 5mm Audio input/output Gigabit Ethernet HDMI (4K), DisplayPort (4K) or VGA* DP++ mode - supports use of active Display adapters Charge your laptop while docked with up to 100W of power delivery 3. 0 pass-through* Supports stunning 4K resolution content Hdcp 1. 4 compliant. Works with the iPad Pro (USB-C) in mirror-mode