IO35AFE 35mm f28 Ultra Compact Wide Angle Lens for Sony E Mount Full Frame Black

For Sony E-Mount interchangeable Lens cameras and full frame compatible Aperture range of F2.8-22; constructed of 7 elements in 6 groups Ultra compact size with a maximum diameter of 2.43 inches and a minimum focusing distance of 13.8 inches Uses 49mm size Filters and features 7 diaphragm blades. Minimum Focusing Distance: 13.8ft (0.35m). Comes with a hood with 40.5mm filter threads. Aluminum alloy housing is both lightweight and durable The integrated autofocus motor works in conjunction with Sony cameras' focusing systems for quick, accurate, and precise AF control. Manual focus override is also available for refining your focus position.