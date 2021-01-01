From progress lighting
Progress Lighting Invite 5-Light Antique Bronze Transitional Chandelier | P4696-20
Invite the beauty of light into your home with this Antique Bronze five-light chandelier. Invite provides a welcoming silhouette with a unique shade comprised of an inner glass globe encircled by a translucent sheer Mylar shade. The rich, layering effect creates a dreamy look that is both elegant and modern. Offered as a complete collection, the Invite styling can be carried throughout your home or as a focal style in a special room.