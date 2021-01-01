From safavieh
Safavieh Invista Geur 4 x 6 Cream/Gray Indoor Abstract Industrial Area Rug Polyester | INV430A-4
Advertisement
The Invista Rug Collection adds high-touch textures to fascinating abstract imagery in creating these dazzling floor coverings. An amazing sense of organic energy is conveyed in the rippled scenes and pebbled finish of Invista, all draped in a wash of fashionable colors. Invista is made using soft, high-performance synthetic yarns for long lasting beauty. Safavieh Invista Geur 4 x 6 Cream/Gray Indoor Abstract Industrial Area Rug Polyester | INV430A-4