InvisiLED Pro 2 Tape Light by WAC Lighting - Color: Clear (LED-TX2435-1-WT)

Integrating high performance and innovative technology into a 24V professional grade, low profile lighting solution, InvisiLED Pro 2 Tape Light from WAC Lighting offers dimmable, energy efficient LED tape. InvisiLED installs easily with three different mounting options to illumine top-quality wood cabinets, granite counter tops, and coves in posh private and public spaces. The low power consumption, which does not sacrifice lumens output, and 80,000 hours of rated life ensure this professional-grade tape light will be easy on the wallet and long-lasting. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Clear.