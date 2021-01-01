Outward Hound Invincibles Tough Seamz Snake Dog Toy, Red, Large

DURABLE, PLUSHY, CRINKLY, & SQUEAKY: Outward Hound Tough Seamz are constructed for rambunctious dogs who enjoy a rough and tumble play session. Various sounds and textures create a multi-sensory experience that are sure to entice your dog.K9 TUFF GUARD TECHNOLOGY: Tough Seamz dog toys are constructed with durable inner lining and double-stitched seams to increase the toy's longevity and prevent premature tearing. Note, Tough Seamz dog toys aren't suitable for aggressive chewers.KEEPS SQUEAKIN' IF PUNCTURED: Tough Seamz plush dog toys are stuffing-free and include our proprietary Invincible Squeakers that keep squeakin' even when punctured so the fun doesn't end on the first bite!