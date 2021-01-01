Outward Hound Invincibles Snakes Squeaky Stuffing-Free Plush Dog Toy, Color Varies, Ginormous

Tough chewers have met their match with the Outward Hound Invincibles Snakes Squeak Dog Toy. Designed with dogs and durability in mind, this cute, cuddly snake features two layers of super-tough fabric and reinforced double-layer seams for superior chew resistance. The unique Invincibles squeakers are designed to keep on squeaking–even if it’s punctured–so your precocious pup stays engaged and keeps playing longer. In the unlikely event that your pooch does get through the fabric, there’s no stuffing, which means there’s no mess to clean up!