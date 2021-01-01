Thermocast Inverness Drop-In Acrylic 25 in. 5-Hole Single Bowl Kitchen Sink in Timberline

A "Master Collection" traditionally designed Thermocast Cast-acrylic single bowl kitchen sink with a rich high gloss finish that is easy to clean with non-abrasive cleaners. It has a deep bowl to maximize workspace and functionality with the beauty of porcelain and the strength of cast iron, yet lighter weight. The insulated construction absorbs waste disposal noise and resists stain, rust, oxidation, chipping, and scratches. The surface can be polished with ordinary liquid sink, countertop, or auto polish to maintain beauty and luster. It is designed for both Drop-in and undermount so its ready for quick and easy installation. No mounting clips required for Drop-in installation. Plumbers putty for drains and silicone sealant for perimeter of sink is all that needed. All Thermocast brand Cast-acrylic sinks are certified by the Canadian Standards Association and the National Association of Home Builders Research Center and carry a Lifetime Warranty. Color: Timberline.