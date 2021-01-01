From rycote
Rycote INV-3 InVision Indoor Microphone Suspension #041103
Advertisement
InVision Lyre Suspension: The small InVision lyre suspension webs measure 42mm high and 40mm wide. The small, low-profile design is ideal in broadcasts, recording applications, etc Two 20mm Clips: The 20mm mounting clips included with this system are intended for mounting microphones such as the DPA4021, Neumann KM100/180 Series, Sennheiser MKH8000 (with XLR module) Hytrel Construction: The unique lyre suspension is engineered with Hytrel for a virtually indestructible design that maximizes shock and noise suppression Integrated 3/8' Threaded Stand Adapter: A 3/8' threaded stand adapter is featured at the base for microphone stand mounting