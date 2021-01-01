From chicago die casting
Inu Dog Plush Pillow Cute Corgi Akita Stuffed Animals Doll Toy Gifts for Valentines Gift ChristmasSofa Chair Pink Round Eye 228quot
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. The cute Inu plush pillow is the best gift for children, couples and friends. Suitable for bedrooms, living rooms, homes, offices, nursery beds and every place you like. I am a soft, chubby Corgi, very elastic, can hold me, pressure me, and when you are in a bad mood, you can hit me. High quality plush, comfortable and flexible, delicate touch, filled with full, not easily deformed. Size: 22.8 inches (58 cm).