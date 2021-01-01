Introverted Psychology Discussion Designs Introverted But Willing to Discuss Psychology Men Women Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

If you're introverted but love psychology then this is the perfect design for you! Great gift for men, women and kids, boys and girls, who love studying how the brain works. If you're obsessed with how people behave, think and feel this is for you! Great gift for psychologist who studies basic workings of the human brain to consciousness, memory, reasoning and language to personality and mental health. Perfect for Christmas, birthday, anniversary, Mother's Day, Father's Day or Valentine's Day! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only