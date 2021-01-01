Emser Intrigue Mirror 11.64 in. x 12.19 in. Chevron Polished Marble Mosaic Tile (0.985 sq. ft./Each)

Intrigue is a porcelain, glass and stone mosaic inspired by the layers of texture found in mixed-material designs. A range of neutral overtones are woven together in a design-forward chevron pattern meant to captivate the eye. The marble picket is as durable as it is beautiful. Makes for a stylish backsplash, shower wall, fireplace surround or outdoor living space. With additional design features such as antique mirror and mixed colors, coupled with a glossy finish, the collection further heightens your next contemporary wall design, transforming it into a piece of artwork.