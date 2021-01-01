From caso design
INTL RG59 RG59 RG59U Coaxial Cable 20AWG Solid Core Ultrashield Nickel Plated Compression Connectors Installed Custom Cut and Made in USA 65 feet.
CABLE SPECIFICATION - 65 feet, Black, RG59 Coaxial Cable, 20 AWG Solid Core Copper clad Steel, Braided Shielding. CONNECTORS - Ultrashield Corning Gilbert RG59 Connectors. Full metal exterior constructed of Nickel APPLICATION - Suitable for Consumer Applications. General RF Signal Transmission. ASSEMBLY - Our coaxial cables are customized cut when ordered and may tailor to any project requiring a specific length. These coaxial cables are assembled in USA by professionals at INTL. Please see all available professional grade coaxial cables from INTL.