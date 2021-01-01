Intersections Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Antique - Finish: Antique - (137610-1133)

The Intersections Linear Suspension Light from Hubbardton Forge is an unambiguously modern piece that is as uncomplicated as it is fashionable. A rectangular hand-forged Steel body contours the piece effortlessly, while also adding a contrast of materials to the lampshade. Producing a radiant ambient light, two incandescent lamps are silhouetted behind an opaque seamless Glass lamp shade. It is a piece that works well highlighting modern counters, as well as over quaint dining room tables. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Linear. Color: Antique. Finish: Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting