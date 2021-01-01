Sauder International Lux Desk, Diamond Ash Finish

Your home office should be just as stylish as the rest of your home. Update the look of your work space when you add the sophisticated style and design with is single pedestal desk from the International Lux collection. This home office desk offers a spacious top surface that provides you with the room you need for all your office essentials like your laptop, stacks of folders, notepads, and your hot cup of coffee. The pencil drawer opens and closes on smooth metal runners for easy access storage of items like pens and rubber bands. The file drawer of this contemporary desk has full extension slides holds letter size hanging files for increased organization. The cubbyhole storage and lower shelf offer additional storage space for other miscellaneous office supplies. Attractive from every angle, this desk is finished on all sides for versatile placement throughout your home. Finished in Diamond Ash with a gold powder coated metal frame, this stunning wood and metal desk will have your home office looking brand new.