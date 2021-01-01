ORE International HB4316 Yellow Storage Ottoman with 4-Seating, 13.5-Inch

Advertisement
This Striking Yellow Round Storage Ottoman is designed to adapt to any room while providing additional seating room for you and your guest With convenient hidden storage space With four additional multi-color Seating's; ( 1 - Green; 1 - Orange; 1-Red; 1-Blue ) Each Seating measures 10"L x 10"W x 10"H The seat flap is designed for easy opening or securely sleek and tight closing when needed The Ottoman is finished with bold colors on fabric with foam cushion padding for extra comfort and coziness