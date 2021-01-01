Advertisement
The Touchdog Quilt Hooded full bodied jumpsuit sweater is composed of quilted cotton and polyester blended shell. Hood features a nice accented Pom-Pom at the top with accented embroidered details along the back with a leash slit by the neck area. Machine washable. Available in Multiple Colors and Sizes. ??Sizing Guide: From Back of Neck to Tail area (\"In\" Inches) ?8\" : EXTRA SMALL ?10-12\": SMALL ?14-16\": MEDIUM ?18-20\": LARGE ?22-24\": EXTRA LARGE Touchdog Intermediate (41- 70-lb) Navy/Grey Dog/Cat Hoodie Cotton in Blue | HD7NVLG