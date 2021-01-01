The Dog Helios 'Namastail' Lightweight 4-Way Stretch Breathable Full Bodied Performance Yoga Dog Hoodie Tracksuit is all about next-level tranquility and complete flexibility. The entire body features specially engineered Lightweight ultra-elastic fabrics that fuse together for maximum Flexibility, Mobility and Breathability that is also Permeable. The main Exo-shell features Elastane and Spandex with 4-way stretch technology that moves in every direction. The Namastail Dog Hoodie also features well-coordinated strategically placed perforated stretchy fabrication trims for Strategic Ventilation that adds Breathability. This Yoga Dog Tracksuit also features elasticity around the sleeves and the body for a perfectly uniform fit with added growth room that almost feels like a secondary skin. Features Dual-Reinforced stitching at every seam for Durability and Stability with added reflective lining along the outside for night protection. Additionally, the main exo-shell and trims both feature Quick-Drying technology that dries rapidly and while offering Anti-Odor technology that prevents odor causing microbes. Assists with UV Protection against the suns harmful rays and fitted perfectly to help assist in containment or collection of shedded hairs. Features an easy on and off pull over design and an accented pull-over hood with a leash-slit along the back. Machine Washable. Available in Multiple Colors and Sizes. ??SIZING SPECIFICATIONS: In (Inches) \"Back\" Length is from Neck to Tail: See image chart for sizing approximation EXTRA SMALL: Back: 9.8\" Chest: 15.4\" Neck: 11.4\" Sleeve: 2.8\" ?SMALL: Back: 11.8\" Chest: 18.1\" Neck: 12.6\" Sleeve: 3.1\" ?MEDIUM: Back: 13.8\" Chest: 20.1\" Neck: 14.2\" Sleeve: 3.5\" ?LARGE: Back: 15.7\" Chest: 21.3\" Neck: 16.5\" Sleeve: 3.9\" ?EXTRA LARGE: Back: 17.7\" Chest: 23.2\" Neck: 17.7\" Sleeve: 4.3\" Dog Helios Intermediate (41- 70-lb) Pink Dog/Cat Full Body Performance Suit | YGHL7PKLG