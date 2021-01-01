Honeywell (Intermec) PD43A 4' Light Industrial Thermal Transfer Label Printer, Color LCD, 203 dpi, USB, USB Host, Ethernet, US Power Cord.

203 dpi, up to 8 ips The PD43 light industrial thermal printers incorporate the latest printing innovations into a compact and affordable package Ideal for tight spaces, shallow countertops, and pull-out cabinets, the PD series was designed to deliver no-compromise printing performance in the smallest possible footprint Suited for the distribution center and warehouse as well as airline passenger service, the PD43 upholds the long tradition of reliable performance of the PD series An all-metal chassis, strong cast aluminum print mechanism, and tool-free printhead and roller replacement help minimize downtime and maintenance needs Intuitive, 10-language color graphic display makes it easier to set up, configure and fine-tune settings without the need for a host computer With Smart Printing capabilities, the PD43 can run apps right inside the printer, eliminating the need for a connected PC entirely