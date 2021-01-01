From magnolia home by joanna gaines
Interior Paint Eggshell Sunday Stroll - 8oz Sample - Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines
Advertisement
This Sunday Stroll Interior Paint from Magnolia Home by Joanna Gaines is a classic shade you’ll enjoy for years. Perfect for both drywall and wood paneling, this mouse-gray paint is lightly dusted with beige for a touch of warmth. The neutral hue was designed by Joanna herself to reflect her easy, effortless style. Select a true-to-color paint sample to see how it will look in your space. Size: 8oz Sample. Color: Eggshell.