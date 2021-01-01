From better homes & gardens
Better Homes & Gardens Interior Paint and Primer, Frosted Stone / Gray, 1 Gallon, Semi-Gloss
Advertisement
Create a welcoming home at an affordable price with Better Homes & Gardens Interior Paint and Primer, Frosted Stone / Gray, 1 Gallon, Semi-Gloss. This collection features a curated palette of 84 colors designed to coordinate with the Better Homes & Gardens home decor line of products. Ideal for any interior paint project, this product offers a low odor, Zero VOC* paint that provides excellent hide and coverage while being highly washable and stain resistant. Easily transform your space by refreshing walls, ceilings and trim.