From omgtac
InterestPrint Old Wooden Door Shower Curtain, American Style Retro Country Barn Wood Door Pattern, Vintage Rustic Theme Polyester Fabric Shower.
Advertisement
Designed for standardized bath tubs, fitted with C-shaped curtain hooks, approximately 48'(W) x 72'(H). Tough durable waterproof polyester fabric, preventing water from splashing out of the shower stall. One-side printing, using heat dye sublimation technique, long-lasting effects. Easy cleaning, machine/hand washable in cold water. Air dry. Do NOT bleach or tumble dry. Includes: one shower curtain, 12 high-quality plastic hooks.