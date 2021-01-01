InterDesign Linus Plastic Spice Rack 3-Tier Organizer Clear

The iDESIGN Linus 3-Tier Organizer will help you locate your most used kitchen items like condiments, spices and napkins. The layered design of this useful organizer allows you to access those hard to reach items in your pantry. Place the organizer on your countertop or in your cabinet to reach your favorite foods. The clear plastic design is easy to clean and lasts for years of use. The iDesign Linus Organizer measures 8.8" x 10.1" x 3.5", the perfect size for your kitchen. With iDesign by InterDesign, you can #LiveSimply every day.