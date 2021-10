Create incredible knitted designs without worrying about seams! Interchangeable Acrylic Circular Knitting Needles feature lovely, colorful needle tips that can be used for a variety of knitting projects. Attach the needle tip to the included cord, and create needles of lengths of 24"; 32"; or 40". Create warm socks and hats, and let your creativity unleash! Package Contains: 3.5mm (US 4) Needle Tips 3.75mm (US 5) Needle Tips 4.0mm (US 6) Needle Tips 4.5mm (US 7) Needle Tips 5mm (US 8) Needle Tips 5.5mm (US 9) Needle Tips 6mm (US 10) Needle Tips 6.5mm (US 10 1/2) Needle Tips 8mm (US 11) Needle Tips 4 Cords 8 End Caps 4 Cord Keys