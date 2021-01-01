illy Intenso Ground Moka Coffee, Dark Roast, Intense, Robust and Full Flavored With Notes of Deep Cocoa, 100% Arabica Coffee, No Preservatives, 8.8 Ounce

Illy ground Moka coffee is finely ground for optimal use in a stovetop Moka pot coffee maker. Intense dark roast: composed of 9 of the finest Arabica coffee sources worldwide, intense, dark roast is intense, robust and full flavored with notes of deep cocoa. 100% Arabica coffee: we could offer you every roast and blend under the sun, but we’d rather give you the perfect one. We’ve spent eight decades refining a singular, signature blend of ground coffee—celebrated as the pinnacle of what coffee can be. Freshly brewed perfection: finely ground to provide optimal extraction with Espresso machines that take ground, tamped coffee. Illy coffee is packed in an air-free, pressurized can that enhances and seals in aromas and oils, for perfect coffee. Sip. Savor. Be inspired: Illy believes in sustainable quality and boasts more than 30 years dedicated to perfecting coffee bean growing methods to obtain a harvest that is socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable and responsible.