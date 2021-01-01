From apivita
Apivita Intensive Moisturizing Hand Cream with Hyaluronic Acid & Honey - Rich Texture 50ml/1.72oz
Advertisement
An intensely moisturizing amp; nourishing hand cream Features a rich, easy-absorbing texture with 96% natural ingredients Contains Hyaluronic Acid, organic aloe vera juice, organic Greek olive oil amp; panthenol for moisturizing benefits Blended with organic beeswax amp; Shea butter to prevent irritation Enhanced with a patented infusion of three sideritis species amp; propolis to offer anti-oxidant protection Leaves hands soft, smooth, comfortable amp; naturally hydrated Dermatologically tested