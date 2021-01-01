From vito

Intel Xeon X3450 Quad Core 2.66GHz 8M 2.5GTs SLBLD Socket LGA1156 CPU Processor equal i5 750

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Intel Xeon X3450 Quad Core 2.66GHz 8M 2.5GTs SLBLD Socket LGA1156 CPU Processor equal i5 750

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com