From vito

INTEL XEON E5 2650 SR0KQ C2 CPU 8 CORE 2.0GHz 20M 8GT/s 95W PROCESSOR

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

INTEL XEON E5 2650 SR0KQ C2 CPU 8 CORE 2.0GHz 20M 8GT/s 95W PROCESSOR

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com