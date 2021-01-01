From haley tech ltd

Intel WM3945ABG Wireless WIFI Card 42T0853 For IBM ThinkPad T60 T61 R61 Z61 X60

$5.99
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Intel WM3945ABG Wireless WIFI Card 42T0853 For IBM ThinkPad T60 T61.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com