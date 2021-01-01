From fairtex
Intel NUC Kit NUC8i7HNKQC Home & Entertainment Desktop Mini (Intel i7-8705G 4-Core, 64GB RAM, 1TB m.2 SATA SSD, AMD RX Vega M GL, WiFi, Bluetooth.
Advertisement
8th Gen Intel Core i7-8705G 3.10GHz Processor (upto 4.1 GHz, 8MB Cache, 4-Cores) ; AMD RX Vega M GL Integrated Graphics, {GPU-CUSTOM-STRING}. 64GB DDR4 SODIMM; 802.11ac Wifi, Bluetooth 4.2, Ethernet LAN (RJ-45), No Webcam, . No Display; 230W Power Supply; Black Color, . 1TB SATA SSD; 5 USB 3.1 Gen1, USB 3.1 Gen2, 2 HDMI, 2 mini Display Port, 2 Thunderbolt 3 (Type-C), USB 3.1 Type-C Gen2, SDXC Reader, Headphone/Microphone Combo Jack. Windows 10 Pro-64, 1 Year Manufacturer warranty from MichaelElectronics2 (Professionally upgraded by MichaelElectronics2)