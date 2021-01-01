From fairtex
Intel NUC Kit Home & Business Mini Desktop Black (Intel i5-10210U 4-Core, 16GB RAM, 1TB HDD (2.5), Intel UHD, WiFi, Bluetooth, 1xHDMI, SD Card, Win.
Advertisement
Upgraded Seal is opened for Hardware/Software upgrade only to enhance performance. No Display; Wi-Fi 6 AX201 Wifi, Bluetooth, Ethernet LAN (RJ-45), No Webcam, . Powerful Performance with Intel Core i5-10210U Quad Core 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U 1.60GHz Processor (upto 4.2 GHz, 6MB Cache, 4-Cores) ; Intel UHD Integrated Graphics, . High Speed and Multitasking 16GB DDR4 RAM (8GB Onboard + 8GB SODIMM); 90W Power Supply; Black Color, . Enormous Storage 1TB HDD; USB 3.1 Gen2, 1 HDMI, Thunderbolt 4 (Type-C), USB 3.1 Type-C Gen2, SD Reader, , Windows 10 Home, 1 Year Manufacturer warranty from GreatPriceTech (Professionally upgraded by GreatPriceTech)