From hanes

Intel Core 2 Duo 30GHz New 8GB RAM 1TB HDD DVDRW Windows 10 HomeRenewed

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. This certified reconditioned product is tested and certified by the manufacturer or by a third-party seller to look and work like new, with some signs of wear. The reconditioning process includes functionality testing, inspection and repackaging. Intel Core 2 Duo 3.0 GHz (3M L2 cache), New 8GB Memory, 1TB SATA HDD. 10 x USB 2.0 (4 front, 6 rear), 1 x VGA, 1 x DisplayPort, 2 x 3.5mm audio line-in, 2 x 3.5mm audio line-out, 1 x serial, 2 x PS/2, 1 x Ethernet (RJ-45). (1) PCI slot, (2) PCI Express x1 slots and (1) PCI Express x16 graphics. Windows 10 Home. New Keyboard and Mouse.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com