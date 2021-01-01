From sunset lighting
Sunset Lighting Black Integrated LED Outdoor Wall Lantern Sconce with Cylinder Shade
This LED lantern light in an attractive black finish is the perfect addition to any home. The white acrylic shade and integrated LED light provide a durable and long-lasting functionality to give your home the perfect illumination. This outdoor light is ENERGY STAR rated and designed for use in wet locations. It is backed by a worry-free 5-year limited warranty. Manufactured by Luminance Brands for Sunset Lighting dedicated to offering quality commercial and residential lighting products supported with world-class service.