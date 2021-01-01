Insulated Picnic Backpack, Service for 1

Features:The inside adopts superb seamless hot pressing technology, which is soft, prevents leakage, and is easy to clean. Just wipe the sauce off with a napkin without leaving any stains. The unique non-slip design at the bottom and the high-grade composite waterproof fabric on the outside are dirt and wear-resistant and can be recycled to protect your items from rain.There is also a front pack that is convenient for holding keys, cards, mobile phone chargers, tableware, chewing gum, or other small items that you need every day.The lunch bag is made of reinforced heavy-duty nylon with a handle connected by dense stitching, The high-quality reinforced metal SBS double zipper ensures smooth opening and maximum durability.Equipped with a handle, can bear a large weight and ensure you are more comfortable carry. Can be compressed into a flat shape for easy storage. Reusable and environmentally friendly. This lunch bag is fit for work, office, school, beach, camping, picnic, and barbecue. Also suitable for women, men, older children, girls, and boys.The inner lining is made of food-grade PEVA thermal insulation material and 5mm thick pearl foam EPE with a three-layer thermal insulation design. The outside is made of high-quality tear-resistant fabric and waterproof 600D Oxford cloth. Can keep your food and beverages warm or cold for several hours.Product Type: Picnic BackpackCollapsible: YesAdjustable Straps: YesSilverware Storage: YesWaterproof Liner: NoRemovable Wine Duffel: YesWater Resistant Bottom: NoInsulated: YesPrimary Material: NylonColor: BlueService For: OneHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayWheels Included: Closure Type: ZipperAccent Material: AluminumWine Glasses: NoWine Glass Material: Plates: NoPlate Material: Silverware: NoSilverware Material: Corkscrew / Bottle Opener: NoNapkins: NoNapkin Material: Table Cloth: NoWine Stopper: NoSalt & Pepper Shakers: NoBlanket: NoCoffee Mugs: NoCoffee Thermos: NoCutting Board: NoCheese Knife: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Metallic: MetalSpefications:GREENGUARD Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: Recycled Content: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Complex Color Names: pearlGreenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 6.7Overall Width - Side to Side: 9.8Overall Depth - Front to Back: 5.9Overall Product Weight: 1Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 30 DaysFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: